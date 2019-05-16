July 2, 1914 ~ May 14, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Paul Laurent Landry, 104, who passed away at his home in Perry on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 after a long and happy life. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. Louis Richard officiating the services.

Mr. Paul, as he was affectionately known, will be remembered for his joie de vivre. The many characters he portrayed in movies, commercials and 20 productions with the Abbey Players. His ability and willingness to tackle any job or project that presented itself was amazing. He looked forward to celebrating his birthday with family and friends, and treated each day as a gift from God. He was to reach his 105th day in 6 weeks. His was a long and beautiful journey and he leaves a grand legacy to his children and their families.

He and his wife, the former Edola Perry were the parents of three daughters, Judy L. Choate (Ernie) of Perry, Paulette Landry of Ft. Worth, TX, and Connie L. Durand (Jerry) of St. Martinville. He was loved by eight grandchildren, Susan C. Barefield, Scott Choate (Margie), Spencer Choate (Janie), Cindy C. Bilderback (Mo Moseley), Angela Dickinson Clark (Brett), Burt, Ashley and Danielle Durand. He also had ten great grandchildren, Dexter and Dustin Barefield, Sarah B. Webb, Tanner Neuman, Blake, Jack, Hannah and Maddie Clark, Summer M. and Hailey Choate. Three great-great grandchildren, Dex and Daniel Barefield, and Charlee Neuman.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 79 years, Edola Margaret Perry; infant son, Larry; parents, Ejuste Landry and the former Nellie Rageur; brother, Andrew Landry; and sister, Evelyn Landry Lauchner.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 8:30 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

The family wishes to thank Janie and Chelsea for their love and care in the last months and a note of gratitude for the excellent care given him by the beautiful people of Hospice of Acadiana.

