September 20, 1946 ~ January 30, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 4, 2019 at St. Paul Cemetery, 515 Jacqulyn St., Abbeville LA, honoring the life of Paul Robert Luquette Jr., 72, who died Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. Pastor Scott Crosby will officiate the service.

Paul is survived by his son, Shannon P. Luquette and his wife, Ellie; two brothers, Dunice "Bozo" Luquette and Donald Luquette; two sisters, Diane Harrington and Kris Connor; and sister-in-law, Dale Luquette.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Nancy DeHart Luquette; two grandchildren, Jade Mikel Luquette and Christian Lynn Luquette; parents, Paul R. Luquette, Sr. and the former Agnes Schexnider; brother, George Luquette; paternal grandparents, George Luquette and the former Alphonsine Meaux; and maternal grandparents, Dunice Schexnider and the former Eleanor Baudoin.

