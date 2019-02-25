September 22, 1934 ~ February 22, 2019

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Paul Warren Lemaire, 84, who died Friday, February 22, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. He will be laid to rest at Immaculate Conception Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Wanda N. Lemaire; his seven children, Paul W. Lemaire, Jr. and his wife, Meljoanne of Port Sulphur, LA, Carolyn Denney and her husband, Chris of Picayune, Mississippi, David Lemaire and his wife, Teresa of Slaughter, LA, Charles Groves and his wife, Charlotte of Dallas, Georgia, Margaret Bromwell and her husband, Troy of Picayune, Mississippi, Kimberly Smith of Carriere, Mississippi, and Janalynn Smith and her husband, Joey of Vancleave, Mississippi; 20 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; five brothers, Bradley Lemaire and his wife, Louella of Dutchtown, Jimmy Lemaire and his wife, Dianna of Brusly, Jerry Lemaire and his wife, Rita of Rayne, Terry Lemaire and his wife, Judy of Forked Island, and Wade Lemaire and his wife, Rosa of Cow Island; three sisters, Betty Anderson of Forked Island, Sherry Inabnet and her husband, Gene of Dutchtown, and Blondie Lemaire of Cow Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leopold "Paul" Lemaire and the former Evelia "Blanche" Hebert; and his brother, Carl Lemaire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Lemaire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.