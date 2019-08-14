September 7, 1935 ~ August 13, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Pearly Marie Abshire Lege, 83, who died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Prejean, Ty Lege, Broc Prejean, Drew Lege, Carl Abshire, and Craig Gaspard.

Pearly is survived by her daughter, Brenda L. Prejean and her husband, Terry; son, Thomas Lege and his wife, Donna; four grandsons, Christopher Prejean and his wife, Jessica, Ty Lege, Broc Prejean, and Drew Lege and his wife, Lindsay; five great grandchildren, Audrey Prejean, Marie Lege, Lily Prejean, Amelie Lege, and Zelie Lege; brother, John O. Abshire; and sister, Beverly Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Joseph Lege; father, Eudor Abshire; mother, Leonie Hollier Abshire; and two sisters, Velma Trahan and Eula Guidry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 9:30 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made in Pearly A. Lege’s memory to the Christian Service Center, 701 Chevis St., Abbeville, LA 70510.

