April 1, 1931 ~ July 31, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Pervis Jean Primeaux, 88, who died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Larry Primeaux, Ronny Bedford, Toby Primeaux, Brett Primeaux, Cooper Derouen, and Mark Broussard.

Pervis is survived by his wife, Ruby Hebert Primeaux; son, Larry Primeaux; daughter, Lisa Bedford and husband, Ronny; three grandchildren, Toby Primeaux, Jenny Primeaux and Jillian Primeaux; six great grandchildren, Drew Primeaux, Madison Primeaux, Gracie Primeaux, Bayne Primeaux, Brett Primeaux and Alaina Primeaux; brother, Elwood "Sam" Primeaux; and three sisters, Ella Mae Frith, Verna Prather and Dianna Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Minos Primeaux and the former Enolia Duhon; son, Randy Primeaux; daughter-in-law, Toni Touchet; and brother, Lines Primeaux.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, August 2, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

