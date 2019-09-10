January 9, 1957 ~ September 7, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Peter James LeBlanc, 62, who died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Deacon William "Billy" Vincent officiating the services.

Peter is survived by his aunts, Mary Lynn Hebert, Lois Cessac, and Velma Frederick and her husband Luce; godchild, Marcie Broussard Reed; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lou Ella Hebert LeBlanc; father, Pervest J. LeBlanc; aunt, Brenda Broussard; and uncles, Daniel Louis Hebert, Dennis Hebert, Lodger Hebert, Wilson LeBlanc, Rene LeBlanc, Jr., Edwin LeBlanc and John Ira LeBlanc.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 1:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.