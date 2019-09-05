October 4, 1928 ~ September 3, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Pinkard White Jr., 90, who died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his residence. Deacon William “Billy” Vincent will be officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Delta Gaspard White of Forked Island; two sons, David White and his wife, Charlotte of Omaha, AR and Christopher White and his wife, Denise of Mouton Cove; two daughters, Tina and her husband, Gary Stelly of Cow Island and Peggy Trahan and her companion, Mike Benoit of Gueydan; one sister, Gertrude Hebert of Perry; 17 grandchildren; Kenneth, Jr., Michelle, Jason, Phillip, Kent, Kevin, Keisha, Michael, Tony, and Seth White, Whitney Credeur, Leah Trahan, Jenna Vincent, Justin Stelly, Paxton, Ethan, and Paige Trahan; 25 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth White, Sr.; his parents, Pinkard White, Sr. and the former Gertrude Borel.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 1:00 PM.

