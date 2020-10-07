May 11, 1941 ~ October 4, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Quang Dinh Nguyen, 79, who died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Rev. James Nguyen officiating the services.

Quang is survived by his wife. Vinh Nguyen; two sons, Quan Nguyen and Hung Nguyen (Nqoc); three daughters, Quynh Nguyen, Quyen Nguyen and Van Nguyen; one brother, Tuyen Nguyen; one sister, Trung Nguyen; and twelve grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ninh and Thiep Nguyen.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

In observance of the state’s mandate, the family requests that visitors wear masks and please practice social distancing.

