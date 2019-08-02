July 22, 1954 ~ July 31, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Lucien Ray Landry, 65, who died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiate the service.

Ray is survived by his sister, Kay Landry Mayard and husband, David; niece, Lori Mayard Simon; nephew, Mark Mayard; and great nieces and nephews, Alexander Simon, Madison Pellichino, Gina Mayard, Roman Mayard and Grayson Mayard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien Landry and the former Florine Luquette.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

