ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Raymond Hargrave, 83, who died peacefully at home Tuesday, February 19, 2019, after a long illness with Alzheimer’s and cancer. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Cody Miller officiating the services.

Raymond was born on September 11, 1935 to Otis Hargrave Sr. and Amelia Elsie Vincent Hargrave. He was the 2nd of ten children. As a teenager, he did Marine basic training in Paris Island, then joined the Air Force. He was in the 82nd Air Police Squadron for 13 years.

After leaving the military, he worked at various jobs, then went to work at the post office in Lafayette. After a few years, he transferred to Kaplan as a postal clerk until his retirement.

His favorite pasttime was growing a vegetable garden, doing repairs, and remodeling homes for his children. He also loved volunteering at St. Theresa Catholic Church. He did repairs, worked in the yard and garden to the Chapel. He served as sacristan, usher, adult altar sever, Eucharistic minister, and hospital Eucharist minister. He also loved playing bourre’ with family members and casino trips.

He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus 6496, American Legion Post 29, and disabled American Veterans and Abbeville General Hospital volunteer. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

He leaves to mourn him, his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Lormand Hargrave; his children, Michael Jude (Cleomary), Mark James (Alejandria), Paula Maria Rose (Jeannie), Patrina Rae (Judith); his granddaughters, Yasmin Morales, Shayla Morales, and Brooklyn Weekley; step grandchildren, Shelby Krall, Jacquelyne E. Guidry (Casey), RaeAnne C. Buford (Matthew), Theresa M. Guidry, (Jade), Katelyn Michelle Maikles; seven step great grandchildren; his brothers, Otis Hargrave Jr., and Russell Hargrave (Mary); and his sisters, Mae Rose H. Meaux (Wilson), Ella Jane Bertrand, Gloria Dartez and Anne Lou H. Dupree (Jimmy).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Hargrave and the former Amelia Elsie Vincent; an older sister, Ella Mae H. Racca; one brother, Elton Joseph Hargrave; one infant sister Marie; numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, and grandparents.

Mr. Hargrave’s family would like to thank senior helper Hospice Compassus nurses, social workers, and visitors. Thanks to Crystal Hensley (his caretaker), and Darla Faulk, who joked with him and made him laugh.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to American Legion Post 29 (Post Office Box 401, Abbeville, LA 70511) or the Vermilion Honor Guard (C/O Galis Touchet, 2830 Big Foot Road, Abbeville, LA 70510).

