August 31, 1937 - February 5, 2021

LEROY – A Memorial Mass Christian Burial for Mr. Raymond Odess Thibodeaux, 83, will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church of Leroy. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Mausoleum.

A native of Lafayette Parish and a resident of Leroy, Mr. Thibodeaux died at 8:55AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Abbeville General Hospital. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. Mr. Raymond worked for the US Postal Service for over 30 years; was a volunteer at Abbeville General for over 26 years; was a member of The Legions of Mary at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church; and loved Cajun and country music.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Belle Touchet Thibodeaux of Leroy; a son, LeLande Mark Thibodeaux, and his wife Karen of Abbeville; a daughter, Donna Thibodeaux Touchet of Erath; and two grandchildren, Meaghan Touchet and Joshua Touchet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rene, and Olphida Schexnider Thibodeaux; a brother, Andre Thibodeaux; and a sister, Sable T. Dubois.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers donation be made to St. Jude Children’s Research at P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or stjude.org/memorial.

