NEW IBERIA — A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Renee Sellers Viator Dore, age 65, will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 8:00am to 9:00pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, January 9,2021 at 8:00am until 11:00am. At that time, a Memorial Service will be held to honor Renee’s life. Private interment will be at a later date in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Cemetery in Coteau.

A native of Abbeville and long-time resident of New Iberia, Renee was born on March 3, 1955 to James Harold Sellers and Jeanne Pavy Sellers. She was the eldest of 9 children. Renee passed away at home on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 7:30am with her loving husband by her side.

Renee graduated from Vermillion Catholic High School in 1973. Renee’s striking beauty and vibrant personality led to her honor as Miss Abbeville in 1972. Renee became an LPN in 1992 after completing the program at Lafayette Regional Technical School. In 1999, she graduated from LSUE as a Registered Nurse.

Renee’s nursing vocation spanned some twenty years at Iberia Medical Center. Doing what she absolutely loved, Renee spent most of her time in Labor and Delivery. Her love of people then blossomed in a new direction, teaching in Christian Schools for several years. In the last chapter of her career, reminiscent of her days as a nurse, Renee was a caregiver for the elderly. Unmatched in generosity, she showered her patients with Love and concern.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Raymond Dore Jr. of Coteau; Three daughters, Heather Viator Burke of New Iberia, Angelique Viator of Broussard, Rosalyn Viator Green of Duson; Two sons, Derek Viator (Francine) of Lafayette, and Donovan Viator of Loreauville; Nine grandchildren, Darian Burke, Colton Burke, Brittany LeMaire, Megan LeMaire, Abbagail Viator, Mase Viator, Mylie Viator, David Green jr. and Daviah Green and her one beloved great-grandchild Kylie Gary; Seven sisters, Tina Marcantel (Peter) of Gold Canyon, AZ, Annette Goglia (Richard) of New Orleans, Josie Boudreaux (Bobby) of Prairieville, Susan Laughlin (Earl) of Lafayette, Monica Meche of Abbeville, Rachel Bordelon (Bryan) of Tomball, TX, Kathryn Naifeh (Jay) of Memphis, TN and one brother, James Sellers (Lisa) of Lafayette; One sister in law, Adele Dore Walls (Chuck) of Coteau, Mother in law, Rita Dore of Coteau, former husband, Roy J. Viator Jr. of New Iberia and numerous nieces and nephews, including her godchild, Travis Meche, for whom she loved very dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Harold Sellers and Jeanne Pavy Sellers of Abbeville, as well as several aunts and uncles, including her uncle, Dr. Donald Pavy of New Iberia, for whom she had a special place in her heart.

Renee was a lifelong diehard fan of the New Orleans Saints, win or lose, she was always devoted to her team. She loved spending time with her family and friends, reading from her library of books and picking fruits and vegetables from their backyard garden. She was a truly kind, generous and compassionate woman. She loved showering her family and friends with small, meaningful gifts given from her abundance of love for them. Her non-judgmental and accepting nature allowed Renee to be loved by everyone who got to know her. Through these attributes, she developed many loyal friendships over the years.

Special thanks go to Dr. Kurt O’Brian, the staff at Iberia Medical Center and the Kindred Home Care staff for the love and compassion they showed Renee in her final days.

