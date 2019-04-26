ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Richard Brian Griffin is scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church – 822 I.J. Joiner Street with burial in the Pleasant Green Baptist Church Cemetery on Prairie Street. Pastor Mideate Derouen will officiate the service.

Richard Brian Griffin (39), a long time resident of Abbeville, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at his residence.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his mother, Lucille Comeaux (Billy); sister, Charmaine Denise Griffin; uncle, Frank Goosby (Sandra); aunts, Beverly Smith, Annetta Bernard (Clagis), Marjorie Smith (Alton); god-child, Xavier Levine; close friends, Marchetta Gage, Mary Ruffins, and a host of relatives and friends who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Harris Griffin; maternal grandparents, Warren and Mazie Necessary, Sr.; paternal grandmother, Marjorie Reed; uncle, Warren Necessary, Jr.; aunts, Alfreda Lewis, Joanne Ferguson; and a close friend, Roland Levine, Jr.

Visitation will take place at the Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until time of service.

