ERATH — A mass of Christian Burial for Richard Camille DuBois will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath with Msgr. Charles DuBois officiating and Father Andre Metrejean as concelebrant. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00 PM and visitation will resume Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

Richard was a native and lifelong resident of Erath. He passed away on August 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Richard was a 1953 graduate of Erath High School and was a member of the inaugural 6-man football team. He attended SLI prior to enlisting in the United States Marines Corps (1955 – 1997) reaching the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of the Lt. Dronet Detachment of the Marine Corps League.

Richard was President of Gulf Coast Bank and a member of the Board of Directors, retiring in 2005. Early in his career, he was a Director of the Louisiana Bankers Association and served on the board of the Louisiana Independent Association of Banks. Richard was a 1965 graduate of the School of Banking in the South, LSU.

Richard served as Mayor of the Town of Erath from 1990-1994. He was also a member of the Housing Authority and was a founding member of the Erath High Backers Club. He was inducted into the Erath High School Hall of Fame in 2005. He served as past President of the Vermilion Parish Library Board and the Abbeville Rotary Club. Richard was also Secretary Treasurer of the Prairie Gregg Drainage District. He was a member of the Fourth of July Association serving as President and was Grand Marshal for the Erath Fourth of July Parade in 1981. He was instrumental in initiating the Annual Fourth of July Fireworks display. Richard was a life-long parishioner of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church where he volunteered on numerous committees and was a member of the Knights of Columbus organization.

Richard leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Dolores Bolner DuBois. Four daughters; Renee DuBois McDermott and husband Jim of Rock Hill, SC; Ann DuBois Burch of College Grove, TN; Yvette DuBois Hebert and husband Chris of Erath, LA; and Camille DuBois of Baton Rouge, LA; one son, Richard Camille DuBois, Jr. and his wife Tiffany of Erath, La. also survive him. Two brothers; Andre Simon DuBois, Jr. (wife Deannie) of Lafayette, LA; and Msgr. Charles Joseph DuBois of Lake Charles, LA. also survive him. Surviving grandchildren are Nicole Pittman (Nick), Andrea Bernard (Scott), Lauryn Lee (Jason), Matthew Burch (Elizabeth), Rachel Burch, Christina Burch, James McDermott (Hannah), Kristen Hebert (Zach), Sydney DuBois, Alexandra Granger, Averi Granger, and Ahna Granger; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents Andre Simon, Sr. and Regina Brown DuBois.

During mass his godchildren Andre Simon DuBois, III and Laur Boudreaux will be serving as liturgical readers, and Robert Domingues (T-Bob) and Mark Bolner will serve as gift bearers.

Enhancing the service will be musicians Will Green, Joel Martinez and vocalist Jodi Bollich.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Matthew Burch, James McDermott, Nick Pittman, Scott Bernard, Jason Lee, and Zach Moreno.

With gratitude and appreciation, the family would like to acknowledge; Hospice of Acadiana; Concepts of Care; caregivers Mandy, Amanda and Therese and Senior Helper caregivers Jennifer and Sarah for all the loving support and care they gave Richard during the period when his health was in decline.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath or Hospice of Acadiana.

