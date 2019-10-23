February 1, 1960 ~ October 19, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Ricky Dale Touchet, son of the late Wilson Joseph Touchet and Susan Hazel Schexsnider Touchet, who passed away at the age of 59 at his childhood home in Abbeville, LA. surrounded by family. He will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Pallbearers include James Broussard, Trevor Touchet, Coby Sonnier, Sean Pizzolato, Cassie Gresham and Alvin Romero. Honorary pallbearers include Shelby Lynn Touchet, Summer Victoria Sonnier and Tess Alexis Touchet.

Ricky was born on February 1, 1960 in Abbeville, LA. He was a graduate of Abbeville High School. Ricky joined the Marriott Family 32 years ago and during his successful career held many positions to include Assistant Banquet Maitre D, Event Manager, Catering Manager, F&B Manager, Assistant General Manager, and EBC Sales Manager. Ricky joined Western Mountain Pacific Sales in 2009 as a Sales Manager. The Marriott Family are grateful for the time they have had with Ricky in their organization and the contributions he made. Ricky’s Marriott Family was a big part of his life and will be missed by them all. Even though Ricky did not have any children of his own, he did have his beloved fur babies, Jake and Ziggy, his spoiled Alaskan Malamutes, and Toby and Piper, his sassy felines. Ricky enjoyed his hikes with Jake and Ziggy and meeting up with friends at the dog park for a furry play date. Ricky had a very contagious laugh and a smile that would light up any room he walked into. He made friends everywhere he went and never met a stranger. He will be missed by so many and was loved by everyone.

Ricky Dale Touchet is survived by his loving brother, Terry Lane Touchet, Sr; godchild, Jamie Touchet Pizzolato; nieces, Marsha Touchet, Michelle Touchet Romero and Sheena Touchet and Blair Breaux; nephews, Travis Touchet, Trevor Touchet and Craig Touchet; and Ricky’s ex-wife and lifelong friend, Tisa Stelly Senegal; along with many great nieces and nephews.

Ricky is preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Susan; his brothers, Robert Touchet, Billy Touchet and Kenneth Touchet; and his beloved nephew, Terry “TJ” Lane Touchet, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, October 25, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 2:45 PM.

