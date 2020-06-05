April 14, 1933 ~ May 29, 2020

ABBEVILLE—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Rita Ann Mayard Hebert, 87, who passed away peacefully at her home on May 29th, 2020. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

She was born on April 14th, 1933, in Henry, LA, and attended school at E. Broussard High School in Forked Island before graduating from Abbeville High School in 1951. On December 6th, 1953, she married Oliver “Bonney” Hebert, and together they had five children, Kathleen Rita Touchet (Patrick), Jackie Bullock (Stephen), Robert “Robbeaux” Hebert (Michele Toups), Lisa Johnson (David), and Jason Hebert.

Rita’s life, although often joyful, was not an easy one. A quiet, lonely child, she worked hard as an adult to overcome her shyness. Widowed at 42, she became a working mother to provide for her children, often sacrificing and doing without so they could have the things they needed. She was first employed at Bordelon Hardware, and then spent 17 years working at Anthony’s Department Store.

Rita loved to cook, always searching through her collection of well used cookbooks to find new recipes to try. She was a fearless explorer of different cuisines, but there were three dishes she prepared that consistently achieved perfection: a rich, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread dressing, a satiny smooth Thanksgiving giblet gravy, and a spicy corn casserole that we couldn’t fight over later because there were never any leftovers. She was a good dancer and had great taste in music: among her favorites were Ray Charles, Van Morrison, Aretha Franklin, and her son Robb. She disliked shopping, particularly for clothes and shoes, and had a hard time receiving gifts—she always felt we had spent too much or bought things that were “too nice” for her. She loved venturing out to the grocery store-- as Jason would say, “Don’t go with her to Robie’s if you’re in a hurry! Mom knows everyone in the place and they all want to stop and talk with her.”

Rita will be remembered by her family and friends for her loving and generous heart, her kindness, and her stubborn streak. Her smile was radiant. She was thoughtful, open minded, and gracious, with a fun-loving sense of humor and a mischievous laugh. She doted on her little dog Daisy, and Daisy adored her in return.

If there was one quality that defined Rita and set her apart, it would have to have been her unfailing belief in redemption. She had faith that no matter how many mistakes a person made in their lives, there would always be another opportunity to start over. She saw each day as a new beginning, and firmly believed it was never too late for someone to make a change in their life for the better. Hope had a permanent place in her heart.

She embraced rebirth; after all, she had managed to transform herself from an unsure and overwhelmed young widow into a woman who had the strength and determination to take on hardships with courage and grace.

Along with her children, Rita is survived by her grandchildren and their spouses: Josh Bullock (Johanna Piper), Andrew Bullock (Andrea Orozco Carmona), Camille Bullock Pozderac (Jon,)and Melissa Moore (Jimmy); along with three great grandchildren, Sofi Bullock-Orozco, Ethan Humble, and Maya Mosley, with another great granddaughter due in the fall. In addition, she had one great-great grandchild, Ezra Shea Humble.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver V. Hebert; her father, Robert Mayard; her mother and stepfather, Eunice Menard Mayard Hebert and Fernand Hebert; and her brother, Paul Royal Mayard.

Rita also leaves behind many loving friends and relatives, including her niece and godchild, Tami Mayard Baudoin; her uncle and aunt, Raywood and Rose Menard, their son Randy Menard, his wife Theresa, and their children.

She will be sorely missed by us all.

The family would like to thank Whitney Credeur of Hospice of Acadiana for the gentle care she gave our mother and the comfort and support she provided to us.

There will be a private viewing by the family, and then a Mass of Christian burial at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at Saint Mary Magdalen church, 300 Pere Megret Street, Abbeville La. Masks are required, and social distancing is strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, Rita’s memory may be honored by sending donations to Hospice of Acadiana (hospiceofacadiana.com), or Old Dog Haven (olddoghaven.org.). Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences, memories, and stories in her online guestbook: @vincentfuneralhome.net

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.