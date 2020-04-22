Ronnie Miguez, 70, a life-long resident of Abbeville, Louisiana, died on April 19, 2020, at Abbeville General Hospital after a brief illness.

He was born on February, 13, 1950, the second to youngest child of the marriage of Vernice Miguez and Avia Ortemond Miguez.

He is survived by this two sisters, Willie Primeaux of Abbeville and Dorothy (Dot) Danos of Meaux; two brothers, E. Paul Miguez of Meaux and Norris Miguez of Abbeville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and five brother, Eddie, Joseph (Joe), Paul, Wilmer (Cowboy) and Vernice (Kini) Miguez.

For many years, Ronnie drove 18-wheelers across the country. He enjoyed hunting, cooking Cajun dishes, country music, trucks, speaking Cajun French, and was particularly fond of his collection of cowboy hats.

In 1990, he helped a group of volunteers renovate the old Bank of Erath, which was transformed into the Acadian Museum in Erath, now one of the most-visited historical venues in Vermilion Parish.

Some of his co-volunteers included Iry J. Melancon, Henry “Lolly” Perrin, Robert Vincent, Warren Perrin, Aldon “Shug” LeBlanc and Canadians René Babineau and Wilfred Doucet.

For 18 years, he volunteered to be in charge of maintenance of the museum’s operations and he was also often called upon after hours to open the facility and lead a tour for unexpected international visitors in his native French.

In July of 2005, as part of the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Acadian Deportation, Ronnie was part of a delegation of board of directors of Acdian Museum that toured Canada, where Ronnie was called upon to prepare Cajun dishes for large crowds in Montreal, Quebec City, Moncton and Halifax.

His memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him. “Bon voyage et merci beaucuop pour votrê soutien pour preserver notre culture Cadien.” The family wishes to thank Jimmy St. Marie and Warren Perrin for their help and support.

The family will honor his wishes and have him cremated. A memorial service may be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Ronnie’s name to the Acadian Musuem, P.O. Box 53597, Lafayette, La., 70505.