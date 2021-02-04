February 8, 1943 ~ February 2, 2021

ABBEVILLE — We are sad to let you know Rose Mary Hagood, born on February 8, 1943, passed away very unexpectedly on February 2, 2021 after a sudden diagnosis of cancer.

Born and raised in Abbeville, LA, she was one of five children born to the late Clifton Earl Hagood, Sr. and Mary Kitchell Hagood. Rose is preceded in death by her uncle James R. Kitchell, Sr. (Heloise “Doll”), her aunts Isabel Kitchell, Louise Kitchell Burroughs, Bird Kitchell Speer, her brother Clifton Earl Hagood, Jr., and her cousin Howard Speer. She will be forever remembered by her siblings Lawrence (Michelle), Barbara Dianne, and William “Bill” (Debbie); her sister-in-law Judy; her very dear nephew William “Billy” and niece Amanda “Mandy”. Rose will be missed by her first cousins (who were more like siblings as they grew up together) Rebecca “Becky”, James “Paw Paw” (Marilyn), Reed (Beth), along with countless other cousins and friends whom were blessed to know her. Pallbearers will be William “Billy” Kitchell Hagood, Jr., James Robert Kitchell III, James Robert Kitchell IV, Reed Kitchell, Scotty Fatjo, and Kevin McDaniel.

Rose grew up on Charity Street in a house filled with her parents, four siblings, her uncle and his wife and their three kids, and two aunts—there was never a dull moment. She graduated from Abbeville High School in 1961. She then attended and graduated from USL. Rose worked at the Mechanical Engineering Department at USL for her entire career. She started as the secretary and retired after 30+ years of service as the Assistant to the Dean of the department. After she retired Rose stayed busy with various groups and organizations including DAR; Galvez Chapter, Abbeville Volunteer Tour Guides, General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC); Abbeville Chapter, French Club (mostly for the wine and cheese!), Bridge Club and Garden Club. In 2008 Rose was named “Outstanding Club Woman” for Louisiana by GFWC for her continuing efforts through the club to assist schools after Hurricane Katrina. Rose was a very active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Congregation and the ladies stitching group. Rose enjoyed international travel with her sister Dianne and cousin James and his wife Marilyn. Rose loved a great party, good meal and was always present at the big and small events for her family and friends.

Rose will be remembered for her big smile and even bigger hugs. Friends and family are invited to visiting hours on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5-8pm at Vincent Funeral Home, 209 S St. Charles Avenue, Abbeville, LA 70510. The family asks that you please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral services will be held Saturday at the Abbeville United Methodist Church. Due to COVID restrictions the service and burial will be limited to family and pre-notified guests. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Alice Ann Boyton, Jenny Milligan and Mother Madge McLain for their friendship and care especially in Rose’s final days. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 101 E Vermillion Street, Abbeville, LA 70510 or St. John the Divine Episcopal Church (Stephen Ministers), 2450 River Oaks Boulevard, Houston, TX 77019.

