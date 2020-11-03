ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Rosie Simon Lopez will be held at Our Lady Of Lourdes Catholic Church on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00PM with Father Metrejean officiating.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 9:00AM until time of services with a recitation of the Rosary at 12:30PM.

A native of Erath, Mrs. Rosie passed away Monday, November2, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother.

She is survived by her daughters, Juanita Romero and her husband Vest of Lafayette, and Charlotte Segura and her husband Blaine of Erath; her grandchildren, Ryan Turner and his wife Jennifer of Carencro, and Barrett Segura and his wife Taryn of Opelousas, and Kaden Romero ; and her great-grandchildren, R.J. Turner, Annie Kay Segura, Gavin Domengeaux, and Grant Domengeaux.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Theophille Simon and Neomi Bonin Simon; her sisters, Noelie Boudreaux, Inez Romero, Lily Broussard, and Annie Lou Viltz; and her brother, Ophey Simon.

“In order to keep the community safe, we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

David Funeral Home of Erath 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.