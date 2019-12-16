May 25, 1916 ~ December 11, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Ruby LaPlace Billiau, 103, who died Thursday, December 11, 2019 (the anniversary of her late husband Raymond Billiau’s death).

She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Ruby LaPlace Billiau was born in Cheniere au Tigre, La to the late Della Delino and Paul LaPlace. She was the oldest (and smallest) of her five siblings; two brothers, the late George “Buster” LaPlace (his late wife Eula) and the late Paul “Boo” Laplace (his late wife Laura) and two sisters, Helen LaPlace LeBlanc (her husband Robert “Bob”) Fee LaPlace Miguez Meaux and (her late husbands, Nat and Pervis “PeeWee”).

Aunt Ruby always felt devoted and responsible for her siblings. No wonder she was the last survivor of her immediate family. She cradled her siblings when they came from the womb and supported them through life until their resting place in the tomb.

Aunt Ruby had a small stature and within was housed an incredibly strong, brave, courageous, wise and loving spirit. She was a woman of faith. She valued family and she loved nature. She found treasure in the simple things in life. She was a part of the “greatest generation.” She had lived through 103 years and had gone through hard times and joyous times. She lived through a world of many changes. She loved life and she loved to love people….all people. She had such an accepting spirit. You will never find a brighter smile, warmer spirit, more loving heart or a more dedicated Skip Bo Card player.

Although our Aunt Ruby never had children, she was “Mother” to many. She is survived by many nieces and nephews who had the greatest Love and respect for her, nieces; Marsha Miguez Langley (Leon), Dr. Denise LeBlanc Ziegler (John), Judy LaPlace Whitmire (Chris) and Donna LeBlanc Thibodeaux and bonus niece, Ginger Meaux Mathy (Mike); nephews, Larry Miguez (Katrina), Ronnie LaPlace, Kent Miquez, (Lorene), Stephen Miguez (Tamra), Joe Tinker(Retta) and bonus nephew; Father Glenn Meaux . She is also survived by 20 great nieces and nephews; 25 great- great nieces and nephews; and 1 “great- great –great” nephew.

Others who are near and dear to Aunt Ruby are Barbara Sibley LaPlace Fischer and Benny Thibodeaux. In Aunt Ruby’s opinion- once you were in the family you were never out- no matter life’s changing circumstances.

Also many thanks to the special angels who God sent to our family Carol Dubois, Betty Miller, Debbie Rogers, Enola Connor, Sarah Romero, Lou Landry, Maxine Hebert and Acadian Homecare and Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care.

Aunt Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; nephew; Tommy LaPlace; niece, Bobbie Lane LeBlanc Tinker; and a great- great niece, Ana Joyce Warren. As we release her spirit-they eagerly await their reunion. “We are all an exiled people. Heaven is our true home. We are all on a spiritual journey back to our homeland, heaven.

Rest in Peace our sweet Aunt Ruby.

The family request that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 9 A.M. until 2:45 P.M. when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 A.M.

