ABBEVILLE — A Gathering of family and friends for Russell Hebert, 58, will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Saturday, June 29, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 10:30 a.m. Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m. with Father Joel Faulk officiating.

A native of Duson, Russell passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 8:10 p.m. at his residence. Mr. Russell was known to many as the “Green Hornet”. He was a comedian, movie director, writer, and inventor. He enjoyed his time working with RWH production. He was a proud member of the Filipino-American Association. Russell Hebert, was an avid writer, producer, actor, director, reigning 3rd funniest man in Austin comedian as well as inventor, but always first a dad and husband. Russell Hebert in his spare time enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, BBQing, camping, traveling and watching Saints on Sundays. Football ran potent in his blood, and the Saints were always #1! He was a great friend, an amazing father, husband, and good provider. The kind of person who always saw the light in the darkness, and who never let you give up on your dreams.

He is survived by his wife Loli Otic Hebert of Duson; his mother Nona Faye Richard and her husband Harold Hutchinson of Abbeville; his sons Shane and his wife Kirsten of Austin, TX, Chance Hebert of Duson; his daughters Sarah Morgan and her husband Ivan of Erath, Nadine Berens of Austin, TX, Raine Hebert of Duson; his brothers Paul Hebert and his wife Mary of Lafayette, Randall Hebert of Lafayette, Charles Hebert of Erath; his sisters Debra Hebert of Erath, Donna Rogers and her husband Daniel of Lafayette, Wanda Primeaux and her husband Paul of Abbeville, Lona Hutchinson and her husband Larry of Maurice; his granddaughters Mataya Breaux, Jessica Morgan, Madison Morgan, Ivy Morgan, and Kamryn Morgan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Lorphy Hebert; and his brothers Hugh Hutchinson and Tommy Hebert.

