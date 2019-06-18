ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Ruth Bellamy Broussard, 95, was held at 1:00PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Erath with Fr. Emmanuel “Manny” Fernandez and Fr. Patrick Broussard officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation was held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 6:00PM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation resumed on Monday. June 17, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A native of Henry and a resident of the rural Erath area, Mrs. Broussard died at 8:54PM on Friday, June 15, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville, where she had been a resident for two years.

Mrs. Ruth was a homemaker and a bus driver for the Vermilion Parish School Board and was loved by the children because she always greeted them with a “Good Morning” and a smile. Mrs. Ruth and Mr. Bob started and ran a dairy farm for over 19 years where she endured the daily hard work and still ran her bus route. She was a member of the St. John’s Ladies Altar Society, and active in the Erath “Demi-Tasse” Club and the “Twelve and Go” social club. Additionally, Mrs. Ruth was a wonderful cook, and loved to entertain friends and family with parties and family gatherings. To her grandchildren, she was known for her “Grammy’s Hot & Juicy Burgers” that were a favorite when visiting, and her traditional sweet dough pies, which she only made on Holy Thursday for Easter. She was also was an avid gardener, enjoyed fishing and relaxing at their camp on Boston Bayou, and going to the casino.

She is survived by two sons, Reuben Broussard and his wife Joycelyn of Abbeville and Tom Broussard and his wife Pam of the Maurice area; two daughter-in-laws, Bonnie Broussard and Ellen Broussard; grandchildren Steve Broussard and his wife Roxanne, Maria Legros and her husband Rob, Michael Broussard and his wife Tammy, Michelle Wood and her husband Woody and Julie Grisaffe; Ann Nerrin, Darlene “Sissy” Menard, Dave Broussard and his wife Kelly and their mother Brenda Leblanc Broussard; Grant Broussard and his wife Kayla, Brandi Mayard and her husband Mark; Anna St. Blanc and her husband Blaise, Emily Cortese and her husband Philip, and their mother Angel Landry; Jeff Bellamy and his wife Dawn, and Lonnie Russell and her husband Preston; twenty-two great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert G. “Bob” Broussard; her parents, James Reuben and Anna Libersat Bellamy; two sons, John S. “Johnny” Broussard, Sr. and David G. Broussard, Sr.; two brothers, Wayne Bellamy and Jerry Bellamy whom she “raised as a son”, and a grandson, Frank Broussard.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeff Bellamy, Steve Broussard, Michael Broussard, Dave Broussard, Grant Broussard, and Trent Menard.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 handled the arrangements.