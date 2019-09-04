Ruth Murphree

Ruth Ellen Murphree, 92, of Abbeville, LA died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Verbena, Alabama, the daughter of Andrew Sr. and Geneva Pyron. She was united in marriage on February 7, 1942 to Louie Murphree. For over 70 years she lived in Birmingham, Alabama and retired from AmSouth Bank.

In her spare time she enjoyed making jewelry, cooking and creating photo albums. She was active in her churches where she lived, Hunter Street Baptist and First Baptist in Birmingham, First Baptist in New Orleans and First Baptist in Abbeville.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Wallace (Phillip) of Abbeville, LA, two grandchildren, Amy Misok (Brandon) and Andrew Wallace (Dan Patterson) and two great-grandchildren, Ruby Misok and Walter Misok. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brothers Andrew Pyron Jr., Bill Pyron and Wayne Pyron.

Funeral services will be held on September 7, 2019 at 11 am in Johns- Ridout Elmwood Chapel with Rev. Don Campbell officiating. Visitation will be at 10 – 11 a.m. before the funeral.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.