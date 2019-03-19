Erath – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Sally Dugas Broussard, 84, will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be at the Pope John Paul II Hall in Erath on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2:00PM until the time of the service with a recitation of the rosary at 2:30PM.

A native and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Broussard died at 10:40 AM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Pelican Pointe Nursing Center.

She is survived by four Children, Bryan Broussard and his wife Delores of Lafayette, Celeste Broussard of Erath, Mary Broussard of Erath, and Nathan Broussard and his husband Arturo Eddie Perez of Missouri City, TX; five grandchildren, Sada Duhon Powers and her husband Daniel, Seth Duhon and his wife Kassie, Dane Thibodeaux and his significant other Kristen, Jena Hicks-Delcambre and her husband Randall, and Austin Hicks; four great grandchildren, Madix Powers, Evangeline Duhon, Jaxson Delcambre, and one baby boy on the way; a sister, Mitzie Broussard; and a niece/godchild Debbie Brushaber and her husband Lester.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Broussard; her parents, Wilfred and Sadie Landry Dugas, a brother in law, Dennis Broussard; and a son in law, Mark A. Walker.

Serving as pallbearers will be Seth Duhon, Dane Thibodeaux, Austin Hicks, Arturo Eddie Perez, Daniel Powers, Randall Delcambre, and Damian Romero.

The family would like to thank the staff of both Grace Hospice of Lafayette and Pelican Point Nursing Home of Maurice for all the care they gave to Sally.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Levy Foundation at P.O. Box 2138 Abbeville, LA 70510 and Cancer Center of Acadiana at 1211 Coolidge Blvd. Lafayette, LA 70508.

