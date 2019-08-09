June 17, 1932 - August 04, 2019

ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Samuel James McGinnis, Sr. are scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with burial in the Pleasant Green Baptist Cemetery. Pastor Donnie Bolden will officiate the service.

Samuel James McGinnis, Sr., 87, was born in Centralia, Illinois on June 17, 1932 and was a long-time resident of Abbeville, LA. Mr. McGinnis passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife, Mattie Campbell McGinnis of Abbeville, LA; children, Samuel James McGinnis, Jr. (Frances) of Charlotte, N. C.; Kenneth Ray McGinnis (Tracey) of Copperas Cove, TX; and Brenda Kay McGinnis-Thibeaux of Lafayette, LA; nineteen grandchildren and thirty five great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest McGinnis and Bessie Burris McGinnis; one daughter, Cynthia Ann McGinnis-Chisolm; brothers: Earnest, Excell, Joseph, and Richard; three sisters: Bessie, Mattie and Irene.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lighthouse For Jesus Church at 6526 Chaisson Road, Abbeville, LA from 8:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements.