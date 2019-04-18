January 4, 1931 ~ April 17, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Savie Schexnider, 88, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Palthasar Arrockia Doss officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers are Jeremy Marceaux, Bradley Adams, Scott Bouillion, Josh LeMaire, and Andy Schexnider. Honorary pallbearers will be Levi Schexnider and Peyton Marceuax.

Savie was a sweet, loving, kindhearted, and a very genuine man. He was quiet in nature, yet one of a kind and would make anyone smile and laugh that was in the room. He had an absolute heart of gold and will be missed by everyone who knew him. He loved and cherished his wife, Thelma, whom he was married to for 66 years. He would often speak of how much he missed her and the love they had for each other.

He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Marceaux of Kaplan; granddaughter, Brandy and her husband, Scott Bouillion of Leroy; grandson, Jeremy Marceaux and his wife, Jessica of Kaplan; two great grandchildren, Peyton and Ava Marceaux; one godchild, Terry Schexnider of Kaplan; and his brother, Levi Schexnider and his wife, Eula of Indian Bayou.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Schexnider; parents, Andrew Schexnider and the former Elena Touchet; two brothers, Sabry and Odelon Schexnider; and six sisters, Elevena Baudoin, Noamie Benoit, Ella Hebert, Ellia Fontenot, Ozite Meaux, and Jane Gaspard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 2:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Schexnider family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.