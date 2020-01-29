Scott J. Detraz Jr.

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 9:11am

Scott J. Detraz Jr. was born to Dana Young and Scott Detraz Sr. on August 23, 1988 in Abbeville, La.
He passed on January 25, 2020 at his home in Abbeville, peacefully in his sleep. He helped others throughout his life and in death he will continue to help others by donating his body to science.
Memorial balloon release and candle vigil will be on February 9th at 4 p.m. For more information about the memorial please contact Mary at bayoubeauty8691@gmail.com.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020