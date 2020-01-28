Services set for Kalix James Broussard

August 15, 2001

~ January 27, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Kalix James Broussard, 18, who died Monday, January 27, 2020 due to the result of an automobile accident. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Justin LeBouef, Collin Mier, Kayl Bengtson, Jace Lewis, Hunter Griffin and Matthew Judice.

Kalix was a 2019 graduate of Vermilion Catholic High School.

He is survived by his father, Bubba Broussard; step mother, Heather Touchet; mother, Kora LeBouef; girlfriend, Sadie Boudreaux; brother, Kavan Broussard and his fiancé Jay Peters; sister, Kealy Broussard; grandparents, Sheron Landry, Bert Broussard, and Raymond and Connie LeBouef; step grandparents, Trena Touchet and Neil Dugas; aunts and uncles, Jeremy and Jenny Broussard, Hattie LeBouef and Jamie d'Augereau, Spencer LeBouef and Laila Briolo, Amelia LeBouef and Justin LeBouef; step uncle and aunt, Broc and Raelyn Touchet; nieces and nephews, Kash Peters, JaZaiden Peters and Rhilyan Peters; cousins, Bailey Broussard, Carter Broussard, Chloe d'Augereau, Shae LeBouef, Ellen LeBouef, and Luke Myers; godfather, Luke Mayeux; and godmother, Errin Faulk.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, January 31, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.