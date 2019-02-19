February 16, 1933 ~ February 16, 2019

KAPLAN —A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Sgt. Forrest John Kritzer, 86, who died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. He will be laid to rest at Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

Mr. Kritzer was born on February 16, 1933 to Andrew and Agnes Kritzer and hailed from Lyons Point, LA.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Cynthia Kritzer Duncan, Micheal Kritzer, and Mark Kritzer; step children, Cindy, Rudy, Judy, Randy, and Kenneth; 13 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Agnes Kritzer; his sister Leona Cormier and her husband, Hodeaux Cormier; his grandson, James Bodin; and his great granddaughter, Ashlyn Palmature

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 1:15 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276].