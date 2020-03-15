October 10, 1979 - March 10, 2020

ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Shantell Stewart were held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Kinchen Funeral Home.

Burial was held in Mt. Triumph Baptist Church Cemetery in Gross Isle.

Shantell Stewart (40), a life-long resident of Abbeville passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Active Pallbearers were Nazareth Stewart, Alex Matthews, Philiph Moore III, Jose Brown, Lil Hilton Braxton Brown and Timmy Keith Moore.

Honorary Pallbearers were Clarence Stewart, Clarence Guidry, Robert Stagg, Leo Stagg, Floyd Harris, Lawrence Mathews, Kerry Moore, Kenneth Moore, Jr. and Kendrick Harris.

Interment: Mount Triumph Cemetery, Grosse Isle, Louisiana

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home, 218 N. St. Valerie Street, Abbeville, La, 70510. Repass to be held at St. Mary Congregational Church at 213 S. Louisiana Street, Abbeville, LA, 70510

Special Acknowledgments: We would like to express our deepest appreciation for each one who has called, texted, sent your condolences at this time of our bereavement. We would like to thank you all for your many acts of kindness at this time. Your thoughtfulness has given us strength. We would also like to Fresenius Kidney Care for the wonderful care that they have given to Shantell over the years…We thank you all.

