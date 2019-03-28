KAPLAN — Services will be held at Kaplan Baptist Church on Saturday, March 29, 2019, to honor the life of Shara A. Bigbie.

Viewing will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The service will be held from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at the Kaplan Baptist Cemetery in Nunez.

Shara Bigbie is the daughter of Joseph Amos Touchet and the late Melvina Margaret Guidry Touchet. She was married to David Bigbie and has six children: Bernadette Henry, Ranada Chavarez, Lorina Kingrey, Casie Bigbie, Gail Bigbie and Amos Bigbie, and all of her grandkids and great-grandchild. Her brothers and sisters are Sandra Berryhill of Kaplan, Joseph Michael Touchet of Lafayette, Russell Touchet, Romona Serigny, both of Kaplan, and Belle Adams’ of Erath.