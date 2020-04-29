GUEYDAN — The family and friends of Stacy Broussard are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on April 26, 2020 at the age of 78. Stacy was born in Kaplan LA to Curley Broussard and Pauline Perry Broussard on July 5, 1941. He worked as a Welder and Farmer. Stacy loved camping, bailing hay, welding, and raising cattle. He was a member of the Vermilion Parish Cattlemen Association and St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Stacy especially loved the time he spent with his family and his beautiful grandchildren. He was a kind and giving man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Stacy is survived by his beloved wife, Fannie S. Broussard of Gueydan, LA; three sons, Craig Joseph Broussard of Gueydan, LA, Jerry Paul Broussard (Tina) of Gueydan, LA, Rusty Doucet (Michelle) of Duson, LA; his daughter-in-law, Lorretta L. Broussard of Andrus Cove, LA; his six grandchildren, Heather (Jordan), Michael, Mandy (Elliot), Matthew, Ashley, & Brock; his five great grandchildren, Abagail, Leo, Eliana, Colton, & Maci.

Stacy was preceded in death by his son Stacy Broussard, Jr.; his parents, Curley & Pauline Broussard; his wife, Sally Dupuis.

Graveside Services were held at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Gueydan on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Father Clint Trahan officiating. Those chosen to honor Stacy as his pallbearers were Jerry Broussard, Craig Broussard, Rusty Doucet, Matthew Broussard, Robbie Vallo, and Wade Cormier. A viewing was held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Tuesday, April 28th from 12:00 PM until 1:45PM with a Rosary recited at 1:00 PM.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.