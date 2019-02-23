Stella Broussard Langlinais

September 23, 1929 ~ February 21, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Stella Mae Broussard Langlinais, 89, who died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Renoudet and Eula Broussard; and husband, Clarence Langlinais, Sr.

