September 16, 1923 ~ May 12, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Stella Marie Lequeux, 96, who died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at Bancker Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Gardening was her passion but, above all, she treasured the time she spent with her family. Stella was known for her "green thumb" and stunning flowers.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Lequeux and his wife Jeannie of Sulphur, and Calvin Lequeux and his wife, Marsha of Abbeville; two daughters, Laurel Montagnet of Lafayette, and Nora Gates of Lafayette; one sister, Myrtis Toups and her husband, Lynwood of Perry; twelve grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; and nine great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde J. Lequeux; parents, Hebron Lacour, Sr. and the former Mary Luquette; sisters, Mabel Primeaux, Auriline Toups, and Ruby Lacour; brother, Hebron Lecour, Jr.; great granddaughter, Megan Lequeux; and son-in-law, O. Pierre Montagnet, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 2:30 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, May 18, 2020 from 8:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.