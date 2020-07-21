Steven James Broussard, of Sugar Land, Texas, born in Henry, Louisiana on June 28, 1931, devoted husband and father left us suddenly, July 16, 2020.

Steve was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Vernida Hebert Broussard, his parents, Elita and Lastie Broussard and three sisters, Irene Bourque, Lilly Vincent and Loula Domingues.

He is survived by his brother J.C. Broussard of Erath, Louisiana, son David Broussard, wife Carol, of Tomball, daughter Dana Broussard Grubich, husband Aldo of Sugar Land, son Gregory Broussard, wife Sandra of Katy, son Scott Broussard, and wife Terri of Richmond. His grandchildren Brian Broussard and wife Stacy, Christopher Broussard, Amanda Broussard Carriage and husband Christopher, Colin Broussard and fiancé Claire Carmouche, Kaitlyn Broussard Zetzman and husband Dell , Eric Broussard and wife Erika and Steven D. Broussard, and possibly his greatest joy, great grand-daughters, Devyn and Reagan Carriage, Haylee and Jade Zetzman, and great grand-son, Luke Broussard.

Steve was raised on a dairy farm, in the Louisiana countryside the youngest of five, in his spare time he rode the pastures with his horse, his .22, and his dog Puppé. He graduated from Henry High School in 1948. Then one fateful summer day, he rode his horse into town and stumbled on a beautiful blonde girl from Texas, and history was made. He and Vernida married November 19, 1949 in Freeport Texas, having four children. Through the years they lived in Erath, Vinton & New Orleans, Louisiana, Freeport, Port Arthur, Richmond, & Plainview, Texas, and Tampa & Jacksonville, Florida following Steve’s 42 year career with Occidental Chemical Co.

After Steve’s retirement they returned to Sugar Land Texas and settled within 40 minutes of all their children. Since his retirement in 1995, Steve and Vernida did everything that made them happy, they were best friends with their adult children, loved dining out, having guests to their home, traveled Europe, the Caribbean, South America, Africa and Asia, enjoyed their growing family and their lakeside home. As Mom’s health declined Dad devoted his life to keeping her happy, comfortable and in their own home.

Dad got his first motorcycle at the young age of 68, and finally hung up his Harley jacket in 2017 at 86. Then with the assistance of the MD Anderson team he fought MDS, and Melanoma. Doctors always said, “You look like hell on paper, but you’re 78 in person”. He battled disease with grace, grit and determination. He was a wonderful, kind, funny, honest, sincere, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, sometimes combining them all. As someone once said “if you can’t get along with that guy, YOU’RE the problem”. That remains true, as we are discovering how many wonderful relationships he had with extended family, neighbors, and friends. He was everybody’s Dad, Grandfather, Uncle Steve, Friend and Partner in Crime, always up for a good time. Dad lived life right up to the edge, always making plans, with bravery, eyes on the future, heart open and completely self-sufficient. If you were lucky enough to know him, you were lucky enough to love him. One of a kind, that’s our Dad, Pops, Steve, Poppa Steve, Poppy Steve and we will always and forever miss you.

Interment will be at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic cemetery, Erath Louisiana at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Steve’s honor MD Anderson https://www.mdanderson.org/donors-volunteers or the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/nca/donate. In these times, remember, plasma and blood are the life source for people fighting cancer, please consider donating. The family sends special thanks to Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, doctors, nurses and staff of MD Anderson Cancer center.