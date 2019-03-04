July 25, 1944 ~ March 3, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Steven Joseph Ledet, 74, who died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Patterson Healthcare Center. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services.

Steven is survived by his son, Jeremy Ledet of Morgan City; daughter, Stephanie Verret and her husband Preston of Patterson; three grandchildren, Brandon Verret, Dylan Verret and Reese Ledet; brother, Terry Ledet of Abbeville; two sisters, Janice Choate and her husband Derrel, and Carolyn Stoute and her husband Gerald all of Abbeville; nephews, Kevin Choate, Clayton Choate and Wade Choate; and niece, Lynette Abshire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling Ledet and the former Marie Griffin; paternal grandparents, Eugene and Anny Ledet; maternal grandparents, James and Angela Griffin; and nephews, Eric Choate and Gary Stoute.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary will be prayed at 1:30 PM.

