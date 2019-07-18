June 5, 1958 ~ July 17, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Suzan Callahan Frederick, 61, who died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Serviving as pallbearers will be Hilton Broussard, Donnie Lyons, Kyle Lyons, Rusty Lyons, Lucius Duplantis and Mark Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Eric Frederick.

Suzan is survived by her husband of 29 years, Raymond Frederick; son, Brett Michael Frederick; daughter, Amanda Ann Frederick; step-son, Eric J. Frederick; four grandchildren, Chelsea Marie Broussard, Erica Michelle Broussard, Jolie Marquie Frederick and Eden Michael Frederick; one great grandchild, Adalynn Elizabeth Borne; two sisters, Patti Lyons and husband Barry, and Monica Theresa Callahan; half-brother, Lucius Joseph Duplantis, Sr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Donald Joseph Frederick; step-son, Corey James Frederick; father, John Henry Callahan; mother, Betty Marie Domangue Duplantis; sister, Edia Raye Duplantis; and aunt, Bella Mae Branson.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

