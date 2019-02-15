Sylvia Rene Hunt, 64, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her residence in Abbeville after a brave battle with cancer. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Louisiana Funeral Services, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA, on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3 pm, followed by a Memorial Service at 3 pm.

Rene is survived by Sonnia Perry, her mother Lilla Dean Hunt, brother Irvin C Hunt, Jr. and his wife Pat, brother Kim Hunt, nephew John Hunt and his wife Joey, along with their three children Jack, Charlie and Peyton , and a grand niece Ashley Peltier.

Rene was preceded in death by her father Irvin C. Hunt, Sr., her paternal grandparents John and Ora Mae Hunt, and maternal grandparents Myron Bacheller and Lucille Foote Bacheller.

Rene will be sadly missed by her many friends, including those who were part of her Shucks! family. She truly cherished the relationships she built with her fellow workers and customers over the years. She will also be missed by her canine friends Crystal, Gabby, AKA, and Lucy.

Rene was a fun loving person. She enjoyed music and dancing, sipping her wine, casino trips, grilling on her patio, and her beloved red convertible Mustang. She loved all sports and attended Nichols State University under athletic scholarship for basketball and volleyball. Her passion for softball in her younger days was replaced by a passion for golf. Drew Brees was her man and she loved her Saints. She made the most of every day with her positive outlook and love of life.

Special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana , especially her nurse Robin Broussard.

Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Sylvia Rene Hunt by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com

Sylvia Rene Hunt and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006.