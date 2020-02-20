Terry John Lee

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 10:49am

February 17, 1948 ~ February 18, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Terry John Lee, 72, who died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at his residence.
He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020