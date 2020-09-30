November 27, 1930 ~ September 27, 2020

SLIDELL — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Audubon Funeral Home, honoring the life of Thais “Toni” Cannon, 89, who died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing and Rehabiliation Center.

She will be laid to rest at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.

Toni was active at St. Mark’s Church in Chalmette prior to Hurricane Katrina and volunteered for many charitable organizations. She will always be remembered for her strong faith, love of Mardi Gras and her devotion to the New Orleans Saints.

Toni is survived by her daughter Eileen Boudoin (John); son, Patrick Cannon (Trinny); four grandchildren, Lindsey Cannon, Corey Cannon, Emma Cannon, and Ella Cannon; and a great grandson, Bentley Cannon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence DeShazo and the former Helen Magnon; and an infant brother.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Eastridge and to all at Grace Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can made to your favorite charity in Thais “Toni” Cannon’s name.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Audubon Funeral Home, 61101 Hwy 11 Slidell, LA, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.