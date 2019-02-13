ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Thanh Phuc Nguyen, 70, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church with Fr. James Nguyen officiating.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m.; on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m.; Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 5 p.m.; and Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of services.

Interment will follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.

A native of Quang Ngai, Vietnam and a resident of Lafayette, Mr. Nguyen passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife, Nhung Le; and his children, Kim Nguyen, Tien Nguyen, Berry Nguyen, Sharon Nguyen, Brandy Nguyen, and Niki Nguyen; and Thirteen beautiful grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the Nguyen family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home 2600 Charity St. 337-893-3777 is in charge of arrangements.