Theodore J. "Teddy" LeMaire

October 07, 1943 - March 27, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Honoring the life of Teddy LeMaire, 76, who passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center, after months of declining health.

Entombment will be at a later date at St. Paul Cemetery.

Father Paul Broussard and Father Louis Richard will conduct the funeral services,

Vocalist will be his grandson, Barrett Bertrand, and he will be accompanied on the organ by Mr. Tommy Guidry.

His godchildren, Charlene LeMaire and Jackson “Jack” Moss will proclaim the Scripture readings. His grandson, Brooks Bertrand and his wife, Darian, and his great grandsons, Damon and Remey Bertrand will serve as gift bearers.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gayle LeMaire; and his stepdaughter, Lisa Ann Libersat; two grandsons, Brooks Bertrand and his wife, Darian of Lake Charles, and Barrett Bertrand of Austin, Texas; his two precious great grandsons, Damon and Remey Bertand of Lake Charles. He is also survived by one brother, Evans LeMaire and his wife, Jackie of Delcambre; one sister-in-law, Ethel “Tot” LeMaire of Sulphur; and many loving and devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lee LeMaire, Sr. and Ozia LeBlanc LeMaire; his stepson, Gerald Libersat, Jr.; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Yoland and Jack Moss, Loucinda and Joseph Dubois, Mary Lynn and Norman Richard; his brother, John LeMaire, Jr.; and brother and sister-in-law, Olan and Marie LeMaire.

On behalf of Teddy’s family, heartfelt and grateful appreciation is given to the many physicians and healthcare professionals who have given him exceptional and compassionate care for many years. We are extremely thankful for the family of Lafayette General Medical Center, the physicians and nurses of the 7th floor, 5th floor Intensive Care Units, the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, and the 6th floor team of physicians, nurses, staff members and aides for their kindness and compassion shown to Teddy and me. Grateful appreciation also for his kidney specialists, Dr. A. Gupta, Dr. J. Zeik and Dr. M. Lamarche.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.