Theodore Joseph LeMaire “Teddy”

October 7, 1943 ~ March 27, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Theodore “Teddy” LeMaire passed away peacefully at the age of 76 at Lafayette General Medical Center, after a courageous ten year battle with histoplasmosis and kidney failure.

Born October 7, 1943 in New Iberia, Louisiana to the late John Lee LeMaire, Sr. and Ozia LeBlanc LeMaire. He was the youngest of seven children. Teddy attended Catholic High in New Iberia, and was a graduate of Delcambre High School where he lettered in football and track. He remained very close to many of his classmates until his death. He was also a huge LSU Tiger fan and never missed watching his favorite New Orleans Saints.

He always had a smile and made everyone feel better for knowing him. He loved his family and friends and will be missed by so many and remembered for lifetimes. His family and friends knew him as a kind, loving, and gentle man. He and his wife shared a love beyond measure. He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, and inspiration.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gayle LeMaire; and his stepdaughter, Lisa Ann Lebersat, whom he thought of as his own daughter. Dear to his heart were his two grandchildren, Brooks Bertrand and his wife, Darian, whom he regarded as his granddaughter of Lake Charles and Barrett Bertrand of Austin, Texas. Always supportive, always encouraging, they gave him such joy and he was so proud of them. The boys affectionately called him “Pop” and so did their friends. The love of his life were his two great grandsons, Damon Paul Bertrand of Lake Charles and Remey Michael Bertrand of Lake Charles. He is also survived by one brother, Evans LeMaire and his wife, Jackie of Delcambre; one sister-in-law, Ethel “Tot” LeMaire of Sulphur; and many loving and devoted nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Lee LeMaire, Sr. and Ozia LeBlanc LeMaire; his stepson, Gerald “Yak” Libersat, Jr., who he regarded as his own; his sisters and brother-in-laws, Yoland and Jack Moss, Loucinda and Joseph Dubois, and Mary Lynn and Norman Richard; his brother, John Lee LeMaire, Jr.; and brother and sister-in-law, Olan and Marie LeMaire.

On behalf of Teddy’s family, heartfelt and grateful appreciation is given to the many physicians and healthcare professionals who have given exceptional and compassionate care for many years. They are extremely thankful for the family of Lafayette General Medical Center, the physicians and nurses of the 7th floor Intensive Care Unit, the 5th floor Intensive Care Unit, the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, and the 6th floor team of physicians, nurses, aides, and staff members for their kindness and compassion towards Teddy and Barbara. Grateful appreciation also for his kidney specialists, Dr. A. Gupta, Dr. J. Zeik, Dr. M. Lamarche, and Dr. O.K., and appreciation and love to Father Paul Broussard.

Due to the covid-19 health crisis, all religious and burial services will be held at a later date through St. Mary Magdalen Roman Catholic Church in Abbeville.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.