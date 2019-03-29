ERATH — Funeral Services for Theresa Hebert Suire, 89, will be 11:00AM Monday April 1, 2019 at David Funeral Home of Erath. Interment will follow in Hebert Cemetery in Perry.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath Sunday March 31, 2019 from 10:00AM until 9:00PM. Visitation will resume Monday from 8:00AM until service time.

Theresa, born in Perry, and a resident of Erath, passed away peacefully, Friday, March 29, 2019 at her residence. She, along with her husband Big John Suire, founded, owned and operated Big John’s Seafood Patio in Erath. She loved to travel and spend time with her family. She also loved to play cards, work crossword puzzles, have sleepovers with her grandchildren and play solitaire on her computer.

She is survived by her children; Garlen Suire and his wife Jackie of Erath, Wendy Stoute and her husband Tommy of Erath, and Byron Suire and his wife Mary of Missouri, a sister; Annie Lou Friou of Delcambre, her grandchildren; Kurt, Trent, Shannon, Tabatha, Nicole, Jonathan, Rachel, Gabrielle, Tommy Jr., Erica, Mickey, Toni, Dillon, Jessi, Elizabeth, and Becci, 35 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband John G. Suire, her parents Clemay and Adonia Hebert, her son John Glynn Suire, her brothers Dalton Hebert Sr., Floyd Hebert Sr., and Preston Doyce Hebert, and 2 sisters, Edith Granger and Rose Hebert.

Serving as her Pallbearers will be Tommy Stoute Jr, Kurt Suire, Trent Suire, Dillon Suire, Jonathan Suire, and Jeremy Romero.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will John Stoute and Parker Romero.

The family would like to sincerely thank Sundra Trahan, her devoted caretaker, along with her Hospice of Acadiana nurse, Whitney Credeur.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of the arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405