1936-2019

Thomas Lee Vidallier, a resident of Abbeville (Perry) was born in Kaplan on May 15, 1936. He passed away just shy of his 83rd birthday on the early evening of May 10, 2019 at Maison du Monde in Abbeville with his family by his side.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Gloria Davidson Vidallier; one child, Susan Marie Vidallier-Istre (husband, W. Brent Istre); brother, Gerald Vidallier (wife, Judy); and three grandchildren: Jaron John Vidallier (fiancé,’ Liz), Jenna Marie Vidallier Istre (fiancé’, Peyton) and Jaida Laurin Vidallier Istre.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Avnaire Vidallier (Vidialhet); mother, Nora Meaux Sonnier (Harry Sonnier); brothers, John Mahlan, Ray Allen, Larry James and one sister, Brenda Eve Vidallier.

Thomas was an AHS graduate of the class of 1954 and a veteran of the ARMY National Guard of Louisiana with the HHC 2d Bn 156th Infantry out of Abbeville (1958-1964).

Shortly after, Tom went to work with United Gas/ENTEX (now CenterPoint Energy) and retired after 42 years of service. He was not a man of many words, but loved his family, friends, pets and enjoyed mowing his yard and daily drives around the countryside.

In accordance with Thomas’ wishes, he is being cremated and a memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to AGH, OLOL, Maison du Monde and Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion while Thomas and his family were faced with the sudden knowledge of his late stage of cancer.