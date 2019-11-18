September 25, 1961 ~ November 13, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Tina Clostio Broussard, 58, who died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Donald Bernard officiating the services.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Johnny J. Broussard of Kaplan; her two sons, Cody Broussard and his wife, Brittany of Kaplan and Tyler Broussard of Kaplan; her mother, Rosa Belle “Shu Shun” Nunez Clostio; one sister, Charlotte C. Detraz and her husband, Johnny of Abbeville; one brother, Regan J. Clostio and his companion, Belynda Lane of Kaplan; three grandchildren, Kenslyn, Kennedi, and Kullen Broussard, all of Kaplan; two nephews, Derek Broussard and Jacob Clostio; and four nieces, Christine Dunn, Jenifer Broussard, Suzanne Breaux, and Deirdre Detraz.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jean Melvin Clostio.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 1:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.