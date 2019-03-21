Todd Michael LaPorte obit

Todd Michael LaPorte

July 24, 1965 ~ March 20, 2019

Abbeville—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Todd Michael LaPorte, 53, who died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark LaPorte, Troy LaPorte, James Noel, Jr., Kimble Sagrera, Leighton Guilbeaux, and Bill Tribaldos. Honorary pallbearers will be Jake Hebert, Aaron David, Grant David, and fellow workers with Acadian Ambulance family.

Family was important to Todd, he loved spending time with his children and adored his grandchildren.

Todd began his career working with Acadian Ambulance Services in 1985. He started as a paramedic and worked his way up to Gulf of Mexico Regional Manager with Safety Management Systems.

Todd is survived by his wife of 31 years, Michelle D. LaPorte of Abbeville; daughter, Lauren L. Hebert and her husband Jake of Maurice; son, Mark A. LaPorte and his wife Taylor of Maurice; two grandchildren, Andrew and Audrey Hebert of Maurice; mother, Dolores B. Landry of Abbeville; father, Larry LaPorte of Abbeville; brother, Troy LaPorte and his wife Laurie of Abbeville; two sisters, Michelle E. LaPorte of Lafayette, and Danielle L. David and her husband Lance of Abbeville; father and mother in-law, James and Elizabeth Dardeau; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, March 25, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Todd was very passionate about Catholic education. For those preferring memorials, contributions can be made in Todd LaPorte’s memory to Mt. Carmel School of Abbeville, Capital Campaign, 405 Park Ave., Abbeville, LA 70510 or HYPERLINK "http://www.vermilioncatholic.com/" Vermilion Catholic High School,

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.