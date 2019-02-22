Todd W. Dronet

July 25, 1960 ~ February 21, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Todd Wayne Dronet, 58, who died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Michael Dronet II, Jeremy Jameyson, Jeffery Hargrave, Brian Guidry, Eldon Falgout, and William “Bill” Parham. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Dronet, Lenis “Joey” Dronet, Wayne Guidry, Larry Primeaux, Dwayne Landry, David Falgout, Scott Trahan, and Carl Trahan.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marlene Trahan Dronet of Kaplan; his daughter, Monique Dronet Jameyson and her husband, Jeremy of Kaplan; two grandchildren, "the apple of his eye" Jozie Gayle Jameyson and "his partner in crime" Maddix Graham Jameyson, both of Kaplan; two brothers, Michael Dronet and his wife, Belinda of Opelousas and Lennis "Joey" Dronet of Kaplan; two sisters, Bonnie Dronet Falgout and her husband, Eldon of Diamondhead, MS and Cheryl Dronet Parham and her husband, William "Bill" of Lafayette; his godchildren, Leah Dronet Parfait of Lafayette, Micheal Dale Dronet II of Broussard, and Graci Elizabeth Noel Hargrave of Lafayette; his nieces, Kimi B. Hargrave and her husband, Jeffery of Lafayette, Keri Broussard of Lafayette, Elizabeth "Beth" R. Guidry and her husband, Brian of Lafayette, Leah Dronet Parfait and her husband, Edmond of Lafayette, Traci B. Guidroz and her husband, Marcel of Lake Charles, Marcie F. Talley and her husband, Bradley of Ocean Springs, MS, Candice Dronet Hulin of Opelousas, and Maranda D. Myers and her husband, Bruce of Youngsville; his nephews, David C. Falgout and his wife, Melissa of Honolulu, HI and Micheal D. Dronet II and his wife, Hannah of Broussard; 15 great nieces and great nephews; one great-great nephew; and his godparents, Lola Bertrand Gaspard and Roland Dubois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lenis John Dronet and the former Eula Bertrand; his grandparents, Rene Dronet and the former Edlia Hebert and Aubrey Bertrand and the former Edmay Roche; one great niece, Andrea Beth LeJeune; and his godparents, John "Pim" Gaspard and Jeanette Dronet Dubois.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:40 AM when the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Dronet family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.