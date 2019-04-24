NEW IBERIA – Funeral Services will be conducted for Mr. Tomi Jude Touchet, age 50, at 1:00 pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation opens on Thursday at the funeral home at 1:00 pm and will remain open until the service time on Friday. A rosary will be prayed by the Men’s Rosary Group at 7:00 pm on Thursday.

A native of Abbeville and resident of Delcambre, Tomi passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Tomi was a kind man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. He had a passion for cars and would often spend his free time working on or rebuilding them. Tomi also enjoyed mud ridding with friends, watching wrestling, and LSU sports. He loved his family most of all. A loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend, Tomi will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha St. Upery Touchet of Delcambre; son, Dalton Jude “D.J.” Touchet of Delcambre; mother, Cissi Meaux Bares; step-father, Teddy Bares; brothers, Marc Touchet and wife Khristina of Erath and Jake Bares and wife Crystal of Erath; mother and father-in-law, Mark and Tracy St. Upery; and godchild, Kaitlyn Touchet.

He is preceded in death by his father,Valois Touchet; paternal grandparents, Dalton and Ena Touchet; maternal grandparents, Cotchie and Aline Meaux; uncle, Skeeter Meaux; aunt,Kathy Terry Meaux, aunt, Anna Meaux Racca and godfather, Brentley Touchet.

Pallbearers will be Marc Touchet, Jake Bares, Josh Duhon, Chad Gaspard, Ryan Guillot, and Neil Trahan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Francis Mouton and Chris Domingue.

