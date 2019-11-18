ERATH – Funeral Services for Tommy James Stoute, Sr., 62, will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, November 18, 2019 at David Funeral Home Chapel of Erath with Rev. Bert Langley officiating. Interment will follow at Hebert Cemetery.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Erath on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 1:00PM until 9:00PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 8:00AM until the time of the services.

A resident of Erath, Mr. Tommy Stoute was born August 2, 1957 and passed away at his residence on November 16, 2019 from a long battle with Dementia. Tom was diagnosed in August of 2011 and fought every day but never complained and continued to laugh, make memories with his family enjoying life to the fullest. Tom loved unconditionally. He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met.

He graduated from Erath High School in 1977 then married his middle school sweetheart, Wendy Suire, on August 18, 1978.

He and his wife began their own business of Tommy Stoute Sheetrock and Painting, and eventually bought the family business, Big John's Seafood Patio.

He loved all of his various jobs but the one he most treasured was working for Vermilion Parish School Board as a bus driver for 20 years. He loved the students who rode his bus and treated them as if they were his own..

Tommy enjoys life and spending time with his family. His favorite place in the world was the beach He could spend endless hours just sitting and enjoying the sights and sounds of every aspect of the beach. He also loved the Fourth of July Celebration in Erath and could be found dancing to various kinds of music, especially Zydeco.

He loved to talk, laugh and tell stories. His wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were his world and everything he did, he did for them.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Wendy Suire Stoute of Erath; a son, Tommy J, “Monkey” Stoute, Jr. and his wife Kimberley of Erath; two daughters, Rachel Romero and her husband Jeremy of Erath and Gabrielle Stoute and her fiancé Troy Noel of Erath; a brother, Dalton J. Stoute, Jr. of Erath; three sisters, Kathy Breaux of Lafayette, Susan Ho of Erath, and Windy Stoute of Erath; nine grandchildren, Bailey Broussard, Parker Romero, Lynkon Romero, Maverick Romero, John Stoute, Trystan Stoute, Jackson Stoute, Harper Stoute, and Reese Stoute; three step grandchildren, Jayde Noel, Alex Noel, and Brandon Noel; and two great grandchildren, Cole Ryan Strother and Bristol Kate Broussard.

He was preceded in died by his parents, Dalton J. Stoute, Sr. and Dorothy Landry Stoute; and a brother, Scotty Stoute.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy J. “Monkey” Stoute, Trystan Stoute, Jeremy Romero, Parker Romero, Lynkon Romero, and John Stoute.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 will be handling the arrangements.